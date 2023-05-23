First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $93.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.17.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.9% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 437.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 651,205 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $4,053,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

