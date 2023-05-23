Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Bank of America

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

TSE:GOOS opened at C$22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.76. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$20.01 and a 1-year high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

