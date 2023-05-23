Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

