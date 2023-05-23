Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

HP stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

