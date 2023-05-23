Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.