DA Davidson Boosts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $23.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SCPL stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

