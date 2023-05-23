Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

GLOB stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Globant by 5,250.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

