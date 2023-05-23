Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

EXP stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

