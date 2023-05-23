Head to Head Analysis: Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Competitors

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 712 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -20.29 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.29 billion $27.54 million -3.71

Analyst Ratings

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 302.83%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -15.13% -5.83% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

