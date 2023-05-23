Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Critical Survey

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of QC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of QC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QC has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lesaka Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lesaka Technologies and QC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and QC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lesaka Technologies -7.42% -14.06% -4.77% QC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and QC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lesaka Technologies $516.61 million 0.48 -$43.88 million ($0.62) -6.50 QC $152.82 million 0.06 N/A N/A N/A

QC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lesaka Technologies.

Summary

Lesaka Technologies beats QC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products. The Merchant segment refers to goods and services provided to corporate and other juristic entities. The Other segment includes operations outside South Africa and IPG’s processing activities. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About QC

(Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc. provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.