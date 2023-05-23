Head-To-Head Comparison: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) versus Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -13.59% -0.43% -0.19% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 21.39% 32.67% 11.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $588.00 million 4.41 $1.82 billion ($2.22) -22.07 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $68.13 billion 0.05 $255.55 million $0.81 4.94

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Liberty Braves Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus target price of $22.55, indicating a potential upside of 463.75%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center. The Turkcell International segment includes the telecommunications operations in a number of emerging market geographies. The Techfin segment includes the operations of Turkcell Finansman, Turkcell Odeme, Paycell and Turkcell Sigorta. The All Other segment mainly comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey, non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi, Turkcell Enerji, Boyut Enerji and Turkcell Satis’s other operations. The company was founded by Mehmet Ermin Karamehmet and Hüseyin Murat Vargi on October 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Maltepe, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.