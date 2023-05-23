Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,719.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15,719.33.

PDYPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($200.25) to £164 ($203.98) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.64) to £160 ($199.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.82) to £140 ($174.13) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

