Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $56.27

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

