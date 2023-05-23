Analyzing Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Immatics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -85.93% -41.31% -17.89% Curis -501.08% -103.76% -45.81%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Immatics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immatics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.70%. Curis has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 911.92%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Immatics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $182.13 million 4.21 $39.53 million ($1.06) -9.42 Curis $10.40 million 8.26 -$56.67 million ($0.55) -1.62

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Curis. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curis beats Immatics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

