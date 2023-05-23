Contrasting GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 4 0 2.21 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $52.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

This table compares Baxter International and GlucoTrack’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.06 billion 1.43 -$2.43 billion ($4.88) -8.73 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.34% 24.29% 5.49% GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baxter International beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Hillrom. The Americas, EMEA, and APAC segments offer a portfolio of essential healthcare products. The Hillrom segment provides digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, and equipment for the surgical space. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

