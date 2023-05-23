Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Financial Analysis

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Organic Dutchman and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.58 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.45 Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Summary

Absolute Software beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

