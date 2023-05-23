Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $27.40

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

