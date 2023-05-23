Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.