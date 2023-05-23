Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) PT at $18.81

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.81.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PATH opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
