Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $36.95

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.32 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,089,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

