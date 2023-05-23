Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $270.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNGBY. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $24.22 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

