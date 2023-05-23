Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $724.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $724.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

