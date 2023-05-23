Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,916.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.61. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

