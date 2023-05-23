Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $141.31

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of ALL opened at $118.09 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

