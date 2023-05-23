Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $20.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,818,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,049,000 after purchasing an additional 689,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

