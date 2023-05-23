Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $261.11

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.11.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

