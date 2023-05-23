Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $97.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,593,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

