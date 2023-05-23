Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$27.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.25.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.