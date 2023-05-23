Wells Fargo & Company Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.