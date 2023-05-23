Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $100.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

