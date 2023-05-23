Citigroup Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

