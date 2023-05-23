AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

