Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

