SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank's stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.45 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

