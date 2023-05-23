Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

