Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $1.26 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.