Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.70 on Monday. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
