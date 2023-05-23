Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.34 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

