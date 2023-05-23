Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.32 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

