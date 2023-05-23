StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Steel Partners
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
