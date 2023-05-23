GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 188.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 340,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,102,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

