Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
About Intellicheck
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.