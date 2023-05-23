Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Enservco
