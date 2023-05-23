Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

