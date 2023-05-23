Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $48.60.
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
