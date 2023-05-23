Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
