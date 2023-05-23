Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 936.7 %

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.18. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

