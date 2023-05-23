Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$30.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$28.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

