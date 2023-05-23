Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Bankinter Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Bankinter Increases Dividend
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
