Barclays Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIX. CIBC cut CI Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
CI Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.