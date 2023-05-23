Barclays Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIX. CIBC cut CI Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

