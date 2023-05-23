Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.81.

Shares of AC opened at C$21.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.54.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

